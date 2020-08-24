Dr. Arikana Chimbohori-Quao, the former African Union (AU) Ambassador to the United States has commended King Okatakyi Professor Amanfi VII, overlord of Asebu Kingdom for the promotion of Pan Africanism.

She said the Asebu Kingdom was in talks with her organization; the African Diaspora Development Institute ( ADDI) to build a Wakanda Village (Return City) at Asebu.

Dr. Chimbohori-Quao speaking at the 62nd Birthday Celebration of Okatakyi Prof Amanfi VII said the Wakanda Village would be Smart City, which would serve as a module for the future of Africa and home for returnees from the African Diaspora.

The Birthday Celebration attracted high profile personalities from far and near to mark the event in style-via a virtual party.

Themed ‘A virtual birthday party fit for a king’, the virtual ceremony also attracted men and women of high social, academic, and royal standing.

Dr. Nana Kwamena Kra II, Tufuhen of Atonkwa, Elmina, Provost at the Obokese University of Excellence expressed appreciation to Okatakyi for his dedication to the African cause.

He also expressed the hope that the Obokese University of Excellence being the very first African Centered institution of higher learning in the continent with its main campus at Asebu would serve as a shining example to the world for what the Asebu Kingdom was all about.

Okatakyi Prof Amanfi VII, who spoke through his linguist expressed appreciation for the love shown him and pledged his continuing support to ensure Africa and its children all over the world gain total emancipation and respect.

Ms. Rita Amoanyiwah Edusah, a Circuit Court Judge and Daughter of Okatakyi thanked the people of Asebu as well as Africans the world over for the support shown his father in his bold attempt to make the Asebu Kingdom home for all African people.

Dr. Kojo Yankah, Chancellor of the African University College of Communication said the opening of the African Heritage Museum at Pamadze in the Central Region and Asebu Pan African Village Project has a huge potential to promote heritage and research tourism in the Region.