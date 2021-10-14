Former Aviation Minister Kofi Adda passes on at age 65

Former Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda is reported to have died at age 65, top government sources confirmed Thursday.

Adda, also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region, reportedly died Thursday morning at a hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Joseph Adda was born on April 22nd 1956 at Navrongo, capital of the Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

He had his secondary education at St. John’s School, Sekondi and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in politics and economics from the Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, United States, which he attended between 1979 and 1982.

Between 1982 and 1984, he was at Columbia University, New York, where he studied for a Master’s degree in International Affairs, specialising in Finance and Banking.

Adda went on to get a graduate certificate in African Studies from the same university. In 1989, he obtained a certificate in French language and civilization from the Sorbonne University, Paris, France.

He worked as an Executive officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana in 1979.

Between 1983 and 1984, he worked as a Research Analyst intern at the Third World Trade Institute, New York, USA. Over the next two years, he was an Account Executive and Management trainee at the Equitable Financial Service, Inc. in New Jersey, USA.

Mr. Adda has also worked at Essex County College, Newark, New Jersey, USA (1986 – 1988), Thomson McKinnon Securities Inc., New York (1989 – 1991) and with Deloitte and Touche Consulting, (West Africa), Accra (1991 – 1994). Since 1994, Joseph Adda has been the Director of Omni Consulting International (Ghana) Limited.

Between 1996 and 2000, he worked in various capacities at the Ministry of Finance, Ghana. Adda first became a Member of Parliament in 2003. He won the by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor. He retained his seat in the 2004 parliamentary election.

He was appointed the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by President John Kufuor in 2005. On 28 April 2006, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy. He was later replaced by Felix Owusu-Adjapong as Minister of Energy by President Kuffuor.

Joe Adda retained his seat when the NPP lost the general elections in 2008. He however lost the seat in the 2012 elections to Mark Woyongo.

Upon his election as Ghana’s president in the 2016 general election Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Adda as Sanitation Minister and later moved him to the Aviation Ministry in a reshuffle. Enditem