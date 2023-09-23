Former Bantama MP Passes On

According to reports emanating from Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region indicates Former Member of Parliament and a Member of the Finance Committee from 2017 to 2021 is dead following short illness .

A close confidant told News Desk , the former MP who secured a landslide victory against the incumbent MP Henry Kwabena Kokofu in NPP parliamentary Primaries in 2015 and owner and founder of 2M express logistics and transport suffered short illness before meeting his maker in the early hours of 23/09/23 .

Okyem Aboagye was pronounced dead by authorities of KATH Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital upon arrival when his illness intensified leading to respiratory failure .