Former Black Queens player urges GFA to give qualified referees for Malta Guinness WPL

Former Black Queens defender, Faustina Ampah has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint “qualified referees” for the ongoing Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) to avoid poor officiating in the league.

Ampah, the Assistant coach of Premier League club Ridge City FC was angry when her side lost 3-1 to title contenders Faith Ladies in match-day 17 of the WPL at the Carl Reindorf Park over the weekend.

In an interview with GNA Sports, the 26-year-old attributed her side’s winless run in the league to players’ inexperience and poor officiating against Ridge City FC.

“My girls are doing well, but we have found ourselves in tough situations and the team is not giving up. When officiating goes bad, it wastes talents because it is discouraging. You fight and do all that you can and a referee would take some bad decisions and it is not fair.

“This is a Premier league so we should have qualified referees. We are not asking any referee to favour us, but at least it should be fair so that when we lose we know that we lost a good game. That is all we asking for,” she said.

Meanwhile, with a game left to end the 2022/23 WPL, Ridge City has picked only three points, with 14 losses, and rooted at the bottom of the Southern Zone, Ampah commended the playing body for their “can do spirit”, saying “We have no regrets for our performance.

“What we thinking about now is to go back and prepare well, work on our mistakes to come back stronger. Inexperience and officiating are costing us. I know I have added something to the club and I am proud of the team.”

Ridge City will take on Berry Ladies in the final round of matches at the Madina AstroTurf on Saturday and would aim for a win to end the league on a high.

Ampah joined the team in the second round of the league in January.