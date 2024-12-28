Former Black Stars Player Samuel Inkoom Granted Bail in Visa Fraud Case

Samuel Inkoom, a former player of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, has been granted bail in the amount of GHC100,000.00 with two sureties following allegations of visa fraud.

Presiding over the case, Judge Susana Eduful ordered that each of Inkoom’s sureties must earn at least GHC5,000.00. Additionally, Inkoom was instructed to deposit a passport picture with the court’s registry as part of the bail conditions.

Inkoom is accused of taking USD4,000 from Madam Elizabeth Atarime Mboh Awuni, allegedly under the false pretense of securing a U.S. travel visa for her client. However, Inkoom has denied the charges.

The case continues to unfold, with Inkoom set to face further legal proceedings as the allegations are addressed in court.