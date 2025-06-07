Former BOST MD Defends Gold for Oil Policy Despite Forex Losses

Amid intense scrutiny following the Bank of Ghana’s report of significant losses under the Gold for Oil (G4O) policy, former Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) Managing Director Edwin Provencal urges Ghanaians to recognize the policy’s substantial socio-economic benefits.

The Bank of Ghana’s 2024 audited financial statement revealed a GHC 1.82 billion loss attributed to the G4O program, representing a nearly 500% increase over the GHC 317 million loss recorded in 2023.

Provencal clarified that these reported losses stem primarily from foreign exchange fluctuations due to cedi depreciation, not operational failures within the policy itself.

He explained that the initial seed capital of GHS 4.69 billion, valued at $397.4 million in 2023 when the exchange rate was GHS 11.8 to the dollar, depreciated to $308.5 million by 2024 as the cedi weakened to GHS 15.2/$. This resulted in an estimated forex loss of $88.9 million or 22.4%, a consequence of currency movements common in international transactions.

Despite these financial losses, Provencal emphasized the G4O policy’s critical positive impact during a period of economic crisis. Launched in late 2022 to swap gold for fuel and stabilize the economy, Provencal argued the policy delivered tangible results. Key economic indicators showed inflation dropping significantly from 54.1% in December 2022 to 23.2% by the end of 2023. Concurrently, fuel prices at the pump decreased from GHS 19.8 per liter in October 2022 to GHS 12.8 by October 2023, despite relatively stable global oil prices.

Provencal highlighted direct social benefits, including relatively cheaper fuel for consumers. He stated that the Bank of Ghana capped BOST’s margin at 2% instead of the standard 7%, saving consumers over GHS 1.5 billion.

The policy also ensured a steady flow of fuel, minimizing shortages and supporting smoother economic activities. Furthermore, Provencal noted the initiative created a reliable market for locally mined gold, boosting incomes for artisanal miners and highlighting the need for sector reform.

Provencal insists that focusing solely on the forex losses obscures the policy’s broader success in delivering stability and protection during economic uncertainty.

“The Gold-for-Oil initiative may have incurred financial losses,” Provencal maintained, “it contributed to macroeconomic stabilization, energy security, and social welfare in Ghana during a period of economic uncertainty whose value will far exceed the stated losses.” He called for a more nuanced public discourse that distinguishes between accounting losses stemming from currency depreciation and the demonstrable socio-economic impact achieved by the policy.