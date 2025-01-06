Former Brazilian Councillor Returns Toilet and Sinks After Losing Re-election

A former city councillor in São Paulo, Brazil, has returned a toilet and two sinks she had removed from her office following a backlash after losing her bid for re-election. Janaína Lima, who served as a councillor for the New Party, had installed the bathroom fixtures during her eight-year tenure, and footage of her employees removing the items was shared widely on social media as her term ended.

In response to the backlash, Lima issued a statement on social media explaining her actions. She clarified that the bathroom renovations were funded entirely by her personal resources, not public funds, and she had followed legal advice to remove fixtures she had personally purchased. “Obviously, neither I nor my advisers need a toilet,” she said in the post. “I decided to donate the equipment I acquired with my own resources to the chamber.”

CCTV footage from her office showed workers taking away the newly-installed facilities, which caused public outcry. Lima explained that she had been informed by the legal department that all personal installations should be removed upon her departure. She also mentioned that the building’s plumbing system was “sensitive,” which may have influenced her decision.

Despite the controversy, Lima assured that other fixtures, such as a glass partition and industrial-style lighting she had also paid for, would remain for her successor.

Lima’s successor, Adrilles Jorge from the Brazilian Labour Party, who won the seat in the 2024 elections, commented humorously about the situation. “I visited the office and thought the architecture was brilliant. But she took everything out,” he said. “They even took out the toilet and the sink. She didn’t say [that she was going to take them out]. And it’s something that neither she would say, nor would I ask.”

The new president of the House, Ricardo Teixeira, has stated that “appropriate measures” would be taken to address the situation. The incident has sparked debate about the appropriateness of such removals and the use of personal funds for office renovations in the public sector.