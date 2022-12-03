Former Comorian president sentenced to life imprisonment

Former Comorian President Ahmed Abdallah Mohamed Sambi was found guilty on Monday by the Court for State Security of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf and sentenced to life imprisonment, the local press reported Tuesday.

The sentence was accompanied by a loss of civil rights, all political rights, and the confiscation of his property, real estate and assets to the public treasury, the local newspaper Al-Watwan reported.

According to local media, Sambi, who ruled the country between 2006 and 2011, pushed through a law in 2008 allowing the sale of passports at high prices.

The scheme targeted an Arab minority of tens of thousands who cannot obtain citizenship. Sambi was accused of embezzling under the scheme. Enditem