Former CPP General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah Appointed Presidential Staffer

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), as a presidential staffer.

Her appointment was part of the second wave of presidential staff appointments announced at the seat of government on January 21, 2025.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, who has a strong background in public service, previously served as the Public Relations and External Affairs Director at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). Her extensive experience in communications and governance is expected to bring valuable insight to her new role.

She will serve alongside Beatrice Annan, who was the deputy spokesperson for Mahama’s 2024 presidential campaign. This latest addition to Mahama’s team reflects a continued emphasis on experienced professionals contributing to the administration’s strategic objectives.