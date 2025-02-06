Former Defence Minister Cautions New Ministers Against Arrogance in Office

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul issued a stark warning to newly appointed ministers during a parliamentary address on February 4, 2025, urging them to abandon any “know-it-all” attitudes as they assume their roles.

Speaking from experience, Nitiwul emphasized that ministers who disregard the expertise of career civil servants or prioritize personal gain over public service risk swift failure.

“If you enter the ministry with a mindset that ‘I know all,’ you’ll not last,” Nitiwul declared. “If you enter thinking, ‘My party has won, so I’ll do what I want,’ you’ll not last. And if you enter with the idea of making money, you’ll not last.” His remarks, met with murmurs of agreement from veteran lawmakers, underscored the delicate balance required to navigate Ghana’s bureaucratic landscape.

Nitiwul, whose tenure spanned multiple administrations, drew from observed missteps within his own New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing colleagues whose dismissive approaches led to abrupt exits from ministerial posts. While he did not name individuals, the allusion resonated in a chamber familiar with the high turnover of political appointees.

The former minister’s advice struck a chord at a time when public skepticism about political accountability remains acute. New ministers, he argued, often underestimate the institutional knowledge of career staffers who outlast governments and witness policies rise and fall. “Sleepless nights and tough decisions await,” Nitiwul noted, adding that ministers who survive beyond a single term deserve recognition for weathering storms of scrutiny and shifting priorities.

Political analysts interpreted his comments as both a practical guide and an indirect critique of patronage systems that prioritize loyalty over competence. In a country where ministerial appointments are frequently reshuffled, Nitiwul’s call for humility and collaboration highlights a recurring challenge: bridging the gap between transient political leadership and the permanent machinery of governance.

As new ministers settle into their roles, Nitiwul’s words serve as a reminder that lasting impact demands more than authority—it requires listening, adapting, and respecting the structures they inherit.