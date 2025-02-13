Former Deputy AG Labels ORAL Report a Political Weapon

Former Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has leveled a stern rebuke at the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) report, dismissing it as a political tool rather than a genuine effort to secure accountability.

The report, which alleges that nearly $18.4 billion in suspected financial irregularities were uncovered during Ghana’s previous administration, claims to expose widespread mismanagement and misconduct across various sectors. However, Tuah-Yeboah has questioned its credibility, arguing that the committee’s composition—exclusively drawn from the current administration—undermines any claim to impartiality.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Big Bulletin, Tuah-Yeboah suggested that the report is more about fulfilling political promises than about exposing wrongdoing. “I think it’s a propaganda tool because it is a report arising out of a promise of a politician,” he remarked, adding that a more serious investigation should have involved impartial institutions such as the police service, NIB, or even Yoko. His comments underline a common concern: when investigations are confined to partisan circles, the resulting findings can appear less about the truth and more about scoring political points.

Tuah-Yeboah also dismissed allegations regarding the sale of state lands, arguing that these transactions followed due process and should not be considered an offense. His stance reflects a broader skepticism over the politicization of accountability measures—a sentiment that resonates with those wary of investigative bodies being used as extensions of political agendas. As debates continue to swirl around the report, the challenge remains to strike a balance between uncovering financial misconduct and ensuring that the investigative process itself remains beyond reproach.