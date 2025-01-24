Former Deputy CEO of Forestry Commission Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Disrespect Towards Chiefs

Iddrisu Musah Superior, the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, has strongly criticized former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of being proud and arrogant.

Musah Superior expressed his displeasure with an incident where the former president allegedly commanded chiefs to stand and greet him during official events.

In an interview, Musah Superior described Akufo-Addo’s actions as “disgusting” and suggested that the president’s behavior showed a loss of respect for traditional values. He questioned how a person could demand that chiefs stand up to greet them, calling it a clear example of arrogance. According to Musah Superior, anyone from a traditional background would know the importance of showing respect to chiefs, and this was clearly lacking in Akufo-Addo’s actions.

“There’s nobody who does not come from a traditional area and you need to respect our chiefs,” he remarked. He also criticized the manner in which the former president, alongside his bodyguard, forcefully instructed chiefs to rise before greeting them, adding that this behavior was not well-received by the public.

The comments from Musah Superior stem from controversy that arose last year, when a viral video showed Akufo-Addo instructing a seated chief at a funeral in the Ashanti Region to stand up before greeting him. The video, which showed the president visibly displeased with the chief’s seated position, sparked widespread discussion on social media. The president’s actions drew additional criticism, echoing a similar incident at a different funeral in May 2024, where Akufo-Addo and his bodyguard were seen signaling for chiefs to stand before being greeted.

Despite the backlash, the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs defended Akufo-Addo’s actions, stating that he had done nothing wrong.