Former Deputy CEO Of Pacific Petroleum Debunks Theft Allegations Leveled Against Him

Businessman, Alhaji Malik Ibrahim who happened to be the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pacific Petroleum, Alhaji Malik Ibrahim has called on EOCO and other state investigative bodies to call the CEO of Pacific Petroleum, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari to order.

Alhaji Malik Ibrahim made this call at a press conference at his private residence in Accra last Thursday to refute a theft allegation of an amount of GHC 200 Billion Levelled Against him by the CEO of the company.

He explained that his main duty with the company was not to manage the revenue of the company but to solely do construction works, that is look for vacant lands, develop and transform them to Pacific oil, out of which ninety fuel stations were established.

He revealed that before teaming up with the CEO of Pacific Petroleum who happened to be his brother in 2010, he owned 4 fuel stations to his credit way back in 2001 which he joined with his.

According to the Former Deputy CEO, an agreement born out of the joint operation was that profit generated would be shared accordingly.

He maintained that Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari failed to fulfill his side of the agreement and had not given him his part of the profit made.

He continued that the CEO upon the theft allegations sacked him and closed down 4 of his fuel stations thereby draining him financially.

He said the Ghana Police Service upon investigations earlier vindicated him. From all indications, it’s obvious my brother Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari wants to run down my hard-earned reputation as an astute and successful businessman, he lamented.

Thus, he requested that EOCO and other security and investigative agencies step in and take up the case in order to resolve the conflict between him and his brother.

By Margaret Esaah Boakye