Former Deputy Finance Minister Accuses NDC of Economic Policy Void Ahead of Elections

Stephen Amoah, former Deputy Finance Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, has launched a scathing critique of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party of lacking substantive economic strategies and relying on “propaganda” rather than actionable plans.

His remarks, delivered during a heated interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show Friday, come as Ghana’s political arena sharpens focus on economic policy ahead of the pivotal 2028 general elections.

“What is the policy of the NDC? Tell me right now,” Amoah challenged, dismissing the party’s approach as ideologically inconsistent and devoid of “policies of national character.” He argued that while Ghana’s economy leans capitalist, pragmatic social interventions remain necessary during crises. However, he accused the NDC of clinging to “socialistic” tendencies without implementing programs that genuinely spur growth, citing the party’s historical opposition to landmark initiatives like the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

“When the NHIS was proposed, they walked out of Parliament. When it succeeded, they claimed credit,” Amoah asserted, referencing the NDC’s later embrace of the program. He similarly dismissed the NDC’s recent pledges on education, alleging their so-called “progressive free education” proposals are underfunded and “built on lies.”

Amoah doubled down on the NPP’s economic philosophy, advocating for expansionary fiscal policies to bolster the private sector as the engine of job creation and GDP growth. “Our focus must be on enabling businesses to expand, hire, and thrive—not on empty socialist slogans,” he said, framing the NDC’s rhetoric as out of touch with Ghana’s developmental needs.

The broadside arrives amid intensifying campaign rhetoric, with both parties jostling to position themselves as stewards of Ghana’s fragile economic recovery. The NPP, grappling with public frustration over inflation and debt, has sought to spotlight its private-sector reforms, while the NDC has criticized the government’s austerity measures and promised expanded social safety nets.

Political analysts note Amoah’s critique taps into longstanding partisan divides. “The NPP traditionally champions market-led growth, while the NDC leans into public welfare programs. But in reality, both parties blend these approaches once in office,” said Accra-based economist Dr. Ama Serwah. “This debate is less about policy and more about rallying bases ahead of a tight election.”

The NDC has yet to formally respond to Amoah’s claims. However, the party’s 2020 manifesto emphasized industrial revitalization and job creation through state-backed initiatives—a contrast to the NPP’s private-sector emphasis.

As Ghana’s electorate weighs these competing visions, Amoah’s provocation underscores a high-stakes reality: in a nation where economic stability remains elusive, voters are demanding not just ideology, but clarity and results. Whether either party can transcend rhetoric to offer concrete solutions may decide the 2028 race.