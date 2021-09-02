Former Deputy WR Minister dies

Alfred Ekow Gyan
Mr. Alfred Ekow Gyan, the Former Deputy Western Regional Minister is dead.

He is said to have died on Wednesday September 01, 2021 after a short illness.

Mr. Gyan served as the deputy minister in the Region during the National Democratic Congress Party’s rulership.

Mr. Joe Nelson, the Regional Secretary of the Party who confirmed the incident, said the departed member served his Party well.

He was the deputy minister between 2013 and 2017.

Mr. Gyan also contested for the Takoradi seat twice but lost on both attempts.

