Former ECG Head Denies Missing Containers, Demands Probe Transparency

Former Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama has dismissed allegations that over 1,300 ECG containers disappeared from Tema Port, insisting they were “misplaced, not missing” due to institutional failures.

In an exclusive interview with Ghana Tonight on April 2, 2025, Mahama criticized an investigative committee for implicating him without seeking his testimony and called for a forensic audit to resolve the dispute.

Mahama argued the containers, tagged with unique tracking numbers, remain under the jurisdiction of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Customs. “A container is not a piece of paper you discard. Each is traceable,” he said, attributing the discrepancy to flawed audits. He confirmed one batch was auctioned by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) during his tenure but claimed he attempted to block the action. “Why auction ECG’s property without notifying us?” he asked, challenging the legality of the process.

The Energy Minister’s technical committee reported in March that only 1,134 of 2,491 ECG containers were physically verified, leaving 1,357 unaccounted for. Mahama, who was not interviewed by the committee, called its findings incomplete. “I am available to cooperate,” he stated, accusing investigators of procedural bias.

Amid calls for his arrest by Deputy Presidential Operations Director Mustapha Gbande, Mahama urged transparency. “Let’s input container numbers and trace them properly,” he said, stressing ECG never took custody of the shipments. The scandal has intensified scrutiny of port logistics and procurement practices at ECG, which faces parallel challenges including illegal power connections and a GH¢3.1 billion debt recovery effort.

Mahama concluded by linking the issue to broader credibility concerns. “My reputation and ECG’s credibility are at stake. Let’s assist the minister to find the containers.” Authorities have yet to respond to his demands as investigations continue.