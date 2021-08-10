Former Elubo New Site District Pastor of Church of Pentecost honoured

The out-going Elubo New Site District Minister of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Isaac Fordjour, has been honoured by the management and staff of West FM, a local Radio station at Elubo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

Pastor Isaac Fordjour served the Elubo New Site District from 2015 to 2021. He has been transferred to Sefwi-Wiawso New Town District and he is expected to serve his new district for the next five years.

Pastor Isaac Fordjour was commended by the District Executives for winning more souls for the District, opening new Local Assemblies and also helping to build new mission house for the District.

His send-off service was officiated by the Area Head of the Axim Area Church of Pentecost, Apostle Philip Osei Korsah at Muntakwa Central Assembly.

He was also lauded by the Axim Area Youth Ministry for helping the youth through counselling, prayers, education among others.

They described Pastor Isaac Fordjour, who is also the out-going Axim Area Youth Ministry Leader as a selfless, affable, motivator, good teacher and role model.

Speaking to GNA after honouring Pastor Isaac Fordjour with a citation, the General Manager of West FM, Nana Adu said Pastor Isaac Fordjour deserves to be honoured for demonstrating an extraordinary commitment of leadership to support the growth of the media in the area.

“Pastor Isaac Fordjour deserves to be honoured due to his demonstration of an extraordinary commitment of leadership and his unwavering support to our media house since the establishment of the station in January 2017,” he said.

“He appeared on 14 out of the 17 programmes on air, and his deep analysis and understanding, has made Pastor Fordjour a household name in Jomoro, Aowin and some part of Ivory Coast,” the Manager added.

The General Manager and the host of West FM Morning Show said Pastor Isaac was among the good leaders in the world and people should emulate him.

“Pastors who are good leaders should be considered worthy of emulation, especially those who work hard at preaching and teaching,” he said.

He therefore, concluded that: “For the Scripture says: Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain, and, the worker is worthy of his wages (1 Timothy 5:17-18)”.

Pastor Fordjour thanked the management and staff of West FM for the honour and prayed to God to bless them.

He also took the opportunity to thank the Executives and church members of the Elubo New Site District for the support offered him during his six-year service.

“In fact, we are most grateful, we thank Axim Area Head, Apostle Philip Osei Korsah for supporting us to finish our services in Elubo New Site District and great ministers for the encouragement to carry on…

“We thank the Executives of Elubo Local Council of Churches, we thank farmers, security services and the media especially West FM for their loves and supports, we say God Almighty should bless you all and we will remember you forever,” he acknowledged.

Apostle Philip Osei Korsah laid his hands on Pastor Isaac Fordjour and prayed to God to protect him and his family to reach their new station and help them to accomplish their ministry there.

Pastor Isaac Fordjour’s farewell service was witnessed by so many District Ministers especially the Nyamenlekwagyina District Minister, Pastor David Kweku Owodo, Basake-Awiebo District Minister, Pastor Clement Danso, the 2020 National Best Farmer Elder Solomon Kojo Kusi, former Member of Parliament for Jomoro and Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Paul Essien among others.