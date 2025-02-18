Former Finance Minister Credits NPP Strategy for DDEP Payments, Disputes Mahama’s Role

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Ghana’s immediate past Finance Minister, has pushed back against claims that the fourth coupon payment under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) resulted from President John Mahama’s intervention.

In a social media post on Monday, the Karaga legislator asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration had already established systems to ensure bondholder payments long before the current government’s announcement.

“The previous NPP government honored three consecutive coupon payments through strategic planning, not last-minute directives,” Adam stated. His remarks followed the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s announcement that President Mahama had instructed the Finance Ministry to release funds for the latest DDEP installment, due on February 18, 2025.

Detailing the NPP’s financial commitments, Adam revealed that between August 2023 and December 2024, the government disbursed GH¢17.25 billion in cash (Payment-In-Cash/PIC) and GH¢9.77 billion in deferred interest bonds (Payment-In-Kind/PIK). Individual bondholders who opted out of the debt restructuring program also received GH¢515.17 million during this period, adhering to a memorandum of understanding with the Coalition of Individual Bondholders.

Adam emphasized that the NPP administration never defaulted on obligations after restructuring Ghana’s domestic debt. “We built financial buffers in Debt Reserves Accounts specifically to cover upcoming payments like this fourth coupon,” he explained. “Suggesting this payment is solely due to a new directive ignores the groundwork we laid.”

A breakdown of prior payments under the NPP administration showed consistent adherence to the DDEP timeline: the first tranche of GH¢8.55 billion in August 2023, followed by GH¢9.11 billion in February 2024, and GH¢9.35 billion in August 2024. Each installment combined cash payouts and deferred interest deposits.

The former minister’s comments underscore a deepening political rivalry over economic stewardship. By highlighting preexisting financial safeguards, Adam aims to counter the NDC’s narrative of proactive intervention, framing the latest payment as a continuation of NPP policies rather than a breakthrough by the current administration.

Critics, however, argue that such debates risk overshadowing the broader challenges of Ghana’s debt management. With bondholders reliant on timely payments to stabilize market confidence, analysts stress that bipartisan cooperation—rather than credit-seeking—is critical to sustaining economic recovery.

Adam’s rebuttal reflects the high stakes of fiscal credibility in Ghana’s polarized climate, where every policy move is scrutinized for partisan advantage. As the DDEP progresses, the transparency of payment mechanisms and accountability for delays will likely remain flashpoints in the ongoing tug-of-war between Ghana’s two dominant political forces.