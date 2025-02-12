Former Finance Minister Declared Fugitive by Special Prosecutor

In a dramatic escalation of legal action, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive and a wanted person.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that repeated invitations for Ofori-Atta to appear for questioning regarding several ongoing investigations had been ignored.

“Consequently, the OSP declares Ken Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta a wanted person. He is a fugitive from law,” Agyebeng stated, leaving little doubt about the office’s determination to pursue the case.

The move underscores the OSP’s commitment to ensuring that those suspected of wrongdoing are held accountable, regardless of their status or past contributions. Agyebeng indicated that all available means would be used to secure Ofori-Atta’s appearance and compel him to answer questions related to the investigations. This declaration comes amid claims from the former minister’s lawyers that he remains indefinitely out of the jurisdiction on medical grounds—a claim that has now been met with firm resolve from the prosecutorial office.

This development adds a new chapter to a saga that has long simmered with political and legal tensions. The decision to label Ofori-Atta as a fugitive signals a significant shift in the handling of the case and may have far-reaching implications for his future.

Observers note that such a declaration not only reinforces the need for transparency and accountability in public office but also sets a precedent for how the law can pursue even high-ranking former officials. With the investigation now in a more aggressive phase, the legal and political ramifications of Ofori-Atta’s current absence—and his claimed medical reasons—will likely become a central focus in the coming weeks.

As the story unfolds, many in Ghana are watching closely to see how the OSP will navigate the complex intersection of legal procedure and political pressure.

The insistence on bringing a prominent public figure back to answer for alleged misconduct is a potent reminder that in the eyes of the law, no one is above accountability. More details are expected as the investigation proceeds, and the nation braces for what could be a turning point in the ongoing struggle to uphold the rule of law.