Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper Proposes Limiting Free SHS to Day Students

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has proposed that Ghana’s free senior high school (SHS) programme should be limited to day students, drawing comparisons with educational systems in Europe and the United States.

Terkper emphasized that in these regions, secondary education is free, but boarding schools are typically reserved for elite students or those who receive scholarships due to the high costs associated with boarding.

Terkper questioned why the government of Ghana should bear the full cost of the Free SHS programme, which has already cost the country GHS 9.9 billion since its introduction in 2017 under the Akufo-Addo administration. He argued that a more sustainable approach would be to follow the example of developed countries, where day schools are publicly funded, while boarding schools cater to the wealthier and more academically gifted students who can afford the expenses or secure scholarships.

“Secondary education is free in Europe and the United States, but they are day schools. The government’s role is more focused on providing transportation, like school buses, not covering every cost,” Terkper said. “Why should we continue to support Free SHS without limits? The government cannot take on every cost. This concern was raised as early as 2018 when we used GHS 2.2 billion in bond funds to support the programme.”

Terkper’s comments come as the incoming Mahama administration prepares to tackle the fiscal challenges posed by such programs, particularly as President-elect John Dramani Mahama has pledged to remove several taxes, including the e-levy, COVID levy, and others within his first 100 days in office.

Joe Jackson Questions Mahama’s Revenue Plans

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has raised concerns about how the incoming Mahama administration plans to generate the necessary revenue to fund critical programs like Free SHS, especially with the promise to eliminate multiple taxes.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), committed to scrapping taxes he described as burdensome, including the e-levy, COVID levy, a 10% levy on betting, the emissions levy, and import duties on industrial and agricultural equipment.

Jackson warned that removing these taxes could lead to significant revenue shortfalls, complicating the management of Ghana’s economy. “Let’s not be mistaken,” he said on TV3. “In 2025, we’ll have to assess how we’re performing in terms of revenue because many of these taxes will be gone. The challenge ahead is going to be huge.”

He also questioned the logic behind removing these taxes without a clear plan for alternative revenue sources, asking, “Where is the money going to come from?”

Jackson acknowledged the gravity of the challenges facing any new administration, but reiterated that the country needs strong leadership to navigate the economic difficulties. “Somebody has to step up and fix the country,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, but that’s the role of leadership.”

Both Terkper and Jackson’s comments highlight the fiscal and economic challenges Ghana will face in the coming years, particularly with the ambitious social programmes proposed by Mahama and the need for sustainable funding mechanisms.