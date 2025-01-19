Former First Lady Ernestina Naadu Mills Pays Visit to President Mahama’s Home

Former First Lady of Ghana, Ernestina Naadu Mills, made a heartfelt visit to the residence of President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday.

Her visit was not only a congratulatory gesture but also a moment for personal connection, as she extended her best wishes to Mahama for his recent victory in the December elections.

Naadu Mills, who is the widow of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, took the opportunity to reconnect with the first family. She expressed her support for President Mahama, offering her encouragement as he navigates the challenges ahead in leading the nation.

The visit underscores the strong ties between the country’s leaders, past and present, and highlights the importance of unity in Ghana’s political landscape. Naadu Mills’ kind words and presence were a reminder of the enduring legacy of her late husband, who served as president before Mahama, and the continuity of leadership that defines Ghana’s democratic values.