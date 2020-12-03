Former GABA President Col. John Sharp has been reported dead on Thursday December 3, 2020.

He was a keen sports enthusiast who contributed massively to Ghana Boxing.

He was a member of AIBA, the international amateur boxing association, and also held position as president of the Ghana Kickboxing Association.

He encouraged many boxers in the amateur ranks, especially soldiers. He also tasked the the media to promote sports, especially boxing and kickboxing.

During his time, many kickboxers were able to travel out to fight outside Ghana and they won many titles.

The Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, Ghana Boxing Authority and Friends of Boxing have sent their condolences. May he rest in peace.