Former GFA chairman Alhaji Jawula is dead; he was 73

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula has passed away. He was 73 years.

Alhaji Jawula was a Chairman of the GFA from 1997-2001.

He also chaired the MTN FA CUP Committee and was the Chairman of the Ghana Premier League Organizing Committee until his demise.

Confirming the death in a post on social media, the GFA said it was suddened by the news of Lepowura MND Jawula’s death.

He also served as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance at a stage in his illustrious career.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him,” the GFA said in a statement.

He became a member of the GFA from 1995, and the vice chairman to Nana Sam Brew-Butler, the then chairman.

Alhaji Jawula was also the Lepowura of the Kujolobito Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Northern Region.

Background

The Lepowua was born Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula at Cowlane in Accra in May 1949.

He was a son of the Kpembiwura Jawula Ababio, a former CPP party chairman and the only child of his mother.

He attended the University of Cape Coast where he read English and Economics for his first degree.

Alhaji Jawula also held Master’s degrees from the University of Ghana, Legon in African Literature and Social Policy.

He worked with the civil service for 32 years, starting as assistant division officer and ending up as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health.

Alhaji Jawula also worked at the Ministry of Finance as well as Ministry of Harbours and Railways.

He was the DCE for Walewale and Gambaga from 1979 to 1980.

At the football level, he was a chairman of the Real Tamale United Management Committee and owned his own football club; Guan United.