Former Ghana Finance Minister Condemns Fuel Tax Hike in Parliament

Former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam criticized the government’s proposed petroleum tax increases during parliamentary debate, calling the move exploitative and damaging to public trust.

Adam argued the levies would deprive citizens of benefits from the Ghanaian cedi’s appreciation.

“The government is clawing back benefits that should accrue to the people,” Adam stated. “What crime have Ghanaians committed to be denied the positive impact of a stronger cedi?” He contended currency gains should naturally reduce fuel prices and living costs instead of being offset by new taxes.

Adam highlighted the GH¢12.7 billion projected revenue from the levies exceeds the GH¢5 billion from all abolished taxes celebrated by the current administration. “The same government that once celebrated tax abolition now introduces these,” he noted. He challenged the certificate of urgency for parliamentary approval: “What changed so dramatically to burden people with more taxes? This isn’t responsible governance.”

The former minister disputed government claims that tax hikes address energy sector challenges. “Most generation uses gas, not liquid fuel,” he argued, rejecting assertions that liquid fuel costs would raise electricity tariffs over 50%. Adam noted the government now retains full access to GH¢6 billion annually from SLA levies, previously reduced by bond servicing. “With that burden lifted, what justifies additional taxes?”

Adam urged Parliament to reject the bill: “When we give with one hand and take back with the other, Ghanaians lose trust. Send a message that we stand with the people.”

The debate underscores ongoing tensions between Ghana’s revenue generation needs and household economic relief during currency fluctuations.