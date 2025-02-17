Former Ghana Finance Minister Wanted in Corruption Investigation

Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has escalated its pursuit of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, issuing a public wanted notice amid probes into multiple high-stakes corruption allegations.

The OSP, tasked with combating graft, linked Ofori-Atta to investigations involving a controversial $1.5 billion loss reduction contract with Beijing Jao, procurement irregularities in the National Cathedral project, questionable ambulance deals under the Health Ministry, and the contentious SML-GRA revenue monitoring agreement.

In a social media alert posted Monday, February 17, 2025, the OSP urged citizens to report any information on Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts, signaling heightened urgency in a case that has gripped national attention. The move follows repeated failed attempts to secure his cooperation, with Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng declaring him a fugitive on February 12 after he allegedly ignored summons for questioning.

The case underscores the OSP’s aggressive stance under Agyebeng, who has prioritized prosecuting elites long accused of operating with impunity. Critics argue the investigation tests Ghana’s resolve to address systemic corruption, particularly in infrastructure and public funds management. Ofori-Atta, a central figure in the previous administration, now faces scrutiny over deals critics claim epitomize the opacity plaguing state contracts.

Analysts note the rarity of such a high-profile pursuit in Ghana’s political landscape, where accountability for senior officials remains fraught. While some citizens applaud the OSP’s rigor, others question whether the probe reflects genuine reform or political vendettas ahead of elections. The former minister’s absence has further fueled speculation, with allies dismissing the charges as baseless and politically motivated.

As investigations continue, the case highlights both the challenges of prosecuting powerful figures and the broader struggle to restore public trust in institutions. For now, Ghanaians await answers—and accountability—in a saga reshaping conversations about justice and governance.