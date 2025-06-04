Former Ghana Minister Discloses Voluntary Anti-Graft Accountability Sessions

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate and Education Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo, has publicly confirmed his voluntary cooperation with Ghana’s National Investigations Bureau (NIB) regarding his ministerial tenure.

Dr. Prempeh stated he has attended two sessions at the NIB offices to provide a detailed account of his stewardship while leading the Education Ministry, with a third session scheduled.

“The NIB has invited me, and no one knows about it,” Prempeh disclosed. “I have been to their office twice to account for my stewardship at the Education Ministry.

I can’t even remember some of the things, but that is why we have administrators who keep records.” He framed these sessions as part of necessary public accountability, noting, “This is why I say, as public officers, we need to ensure that we are accountable. A number of people who were in the previous government also go to the NIB.”

While confirming the visits relate to his four-year term as Education Minister, Prempeh declined to reveal specific details of the NIB’s inquiries.

He emphasized his view that legal proceedings do not inherently validate a position, stating, “the fact that you take the lead in court does not mean you have a good case.” He further urged fellow politicians to serve diligently when entrusted with public office.

The NIB, Ghana’s primary domestic intelligence agency, holds a mandate encompassing investigations into potential corruption and misconduct within public office, underscoring the significance of voluntary disclosures by senior officials like Prempeh within the nation’s governance framework.