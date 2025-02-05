Former Ghanaian Minister Banned from Travel in High-Profile Football Murder Case

A Sunyani District Court has imposed travel restrictions on Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Ghana’s former Employment and Labour Relations Minister, as he faces charges of abetting the murder of Francis Frimpong, a supporter of the Asante Kotoko football club.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Eric Daning on Tuesday, follows a violent clash during a football match in Kumasi on 2 February 2025 that left Frimpong dead and sparked national outrage.

Baffour-Awuah appeared alongside his bodyguard, Agyemang Duah Owusu, and co-accused Joseph Kyeremeh, with prosecutors alleging their involvement in planning the attack. While Baffour-Awuah and Kyeremeh were granted bail set at GHC500,000 each, the court ordered the surrender of the ex-minister’s passport, citing flight risks. Owusu, however, was denied bail and remanded into custody after investigators linked him directly to the killing.

Authorities revealed that a search of Owusu’s home uncovered a bloodstained shirt and a firearm suspected to be the murder weapon. Prosecutors argued the evidence points to a coordinated assault, though defense lawyers countered that their clients—described as “prominent figures with no history of violence”—intend to fully cooperate with the investigation.

The case has gripped Ghana, merging political intrigue with grassroots football culture. Baffour-Awuah, a seasoned lawmaker, now faces unprecedented scrutiny, with critics questioning how a figure once tasked with safeguarding labor rights could be entangled in such brutality. Meanwhile, Kotoko fans have staged protests, demanding accountability for Frimpong’s death and calling for stricter stadium security.

Legal analysts note the court’s decision to grant bail reflects procedural caution given the suspects’ profiles, though public sentiment leans toward skepticism. “This isn’t just about justice for one life,” said Kumasi-based activist Akosua Mensah. “It’s about whether power can shield the guilty.”

The case adjourns until 17 February 2025, with prosecutors expected to present forensic findings and eyewitness accounts. For now, the travel ban ensures Baffour-Awuah remains in Ghana—a small reassurance to a public watching closely whether influence or evidence will dictate the outcome.