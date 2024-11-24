Monday, November 25, 2024
    Politics

    Former Ghanaian President Mahama Calls for Urgent Action on Rising Unemployment

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has raised alarms over the growing unemployment crisis in the country, despite government claims of job creation.

    In a social media post, Mahama criticized the current administration for failing to address the pressing issue of youth unemployment, which remains widespread across the nation.

    Mahama, who served as President from 2012 to 2017, expressed concern over what he described as “jobless growth,” citing the increasing poverty, inequality, and rising cost of living. “Under this NPP government, Ghana is facing a crisis of high unemployment, jobless growth, high cost of doing business, low wages, rising poverty, and growing inequality,” Mahama wrote. “The NDC will RESET GHANA.”

    As part of his proposed solution, Mahama outlined plans to implement a 24-hour economy and introduce apprenticeship programs, aiming to tackle unemployment by providing more opportunities for young Ghanaians. His vision for “resetting” the country includes reforming economic policies and addressing the structural issues that have led to high levels of youth unemployment.

    Mahama’s statement comes as part of his ongoing campaign to return to the presidency, where he has promised to revitalise the Ghanaian economy and ensure that the nation’s youth are given the tools and opportunities to thrive in the workforce. His bold plan to confront the unemployment crisis is central to his promise of a better future for the country.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

