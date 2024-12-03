Former Ghanaian President Mahama Calls Himself a “Retired General” Ready to Rescue the Country

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has likened himself to a “retired General” called back to action to help rescue the country from its current challenges.

In a social media post, Mahama explained that while he took a step back after his presidency, the time has come for him to return and lead Ghana through its difficulties. “If we go to war, and we encounter difficulties, we go back to call the retired General to come back and lead us,” Mahama said.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation facing the nation, adding, “I went to rest, but it is time to come back because we are in a difficult period as a country.”

Mahama pledged to address the economic challenges Ghana faces, promising to reset the damaged economy and implement a 24-hour economy to create jobs. He also vowed to work alongside Ghanaians to build a prosperous future for the country.