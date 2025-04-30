Former Ghanaian Security Chief and Associates Face Charges in GH₵49 Million Fraud Case

Ghana’s Attorney-General has filed charges against former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu Boahen, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and two associates in a high-profile corruption case involving GHS49 million ($4 million).

The group faces 11 counts, including stealing, money laundering, and defrauding the state through a fraudulent contract linked to national security infrastructure.

Court documents reveal that Adu Boahen, while overseeing critical national security operations, signed a $7 million agreement with Israeli firm ISC Holdings Limited in 2023 for the supply of cyber defense software. Prosecutors allege the software was never delivered, despite an initial government payment of GHS9.5 million. Investigators claim the remaining funds were funneled into private accounts and investments via Advantage Solutions Limited, a company allegedly used to launder stolen money.

Angela Boateng, a director of Advantage Solutions, and Mildred Donkor, a former bank officer managing the couple’s finances, are accused of facilitating the scheme. Funds were reportedly diverted into treasury bills, real estate, a fertilizer venture, and a luxury car rental business catering to VIP clients.

The case underscores vulnerabilities in Ghana’s national security procurement processes, particularly as the NSB oversees sensitive communications and cybersecurity operations. The alleged misuse of funds intended for critical infrastructure has raised concerns about accountability in public institutions.

Attorney-General Dominic Ayine’s office emphasized the “elaborate criminal enterprise” in court filings, signaling a rigorous prosecution. The accused are expected to appear in the High Court in the coming weeks, though no trial date has been set.

This scandal emerges amid Ghana’s broader efforts to combat corruption, with recent high-profile cases targeting officials accused of siphoning public resources. The NSB case highlights the risks of lax oversight in defense spending, particularly as cyber threats escalate globally.

While the accused have not publicly responded to the charges, the case is likely to intensify debates over governance reforms and the enforcement of anti-corruption laws. Success in prosecuting such cases could reinforce public trust, but delays or perceived leniency risk further eroding confidence in institutions tasked with safeguarding national security.

As Ghana navigates economic challenges, the outcome of this trial may serve as a litmus test for the nation’s commitment to transparency and accountability in an era of increasing fiscal scrutiny.