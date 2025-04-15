Former Ghanaian Vice President Bawumia to Headline 2025 Cambridge Africa Conference

The Cambridge Africa Business Network (CABN) has announced former Ghanaian Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia as a keynote speaker for its 10th annual conference, scheduled for May 17, 2025, at the Cambridge Judge Business School.

The event will convene African leaders and global stakeholders to discuss strategies for advancing innovation, economic growth, and the continent’s role on the world stage.

Bawumia, an economist who led Ghana’s Economic Management Team and championed its digital transformation during his eight-year tenure, is expected to share insights on leadership, innovation, and inclusive development. His policies have been credited with accelerating job creation and positioning Ghana for technological advancement amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Joining Bawumia as keynote speakers are Nigerian Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CEO of Global Fleet Group, and Emeka Emuwa, Chairman of the Africa Finance Corporation. Their discussions will align with the conference theme, “Africa Tomorrow: Driving Innovation, Growth, and Global Influence,” which aims to address pressing questions about Africa’s economic trajectory. Key topics include scaling technological solutions, unlocking untapped sectors, and strengthening international partnerships for sustainable development.

Over 200 delegates, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, will participate in panels and fireside chats featuring experts from industries such as finance, infrastructure, governance, and creative arts. Conference Chair Jeremiah Nnadi emphasized the urgency of fostering practical solutions, stating, “This year’s focus is on how Africa can build for a rapidly changing world. Dr. Bawumia’s experience in shaping Ghana’s monetary policies offers critical lessons for sustainable governance.”

CABN President Chidinma Chukwuma highlighted the event’s unique emphasis on tangible progress, noting, “We’re assembling the architects of Africa’s future—from fintech pioneers to cultural innovators—to showcase the full spectrum of African excellence.” Attendees will also have opportunities to network during a gala dinner and tours of Cambridge University’s historic campuses.

Founded as a student- and alumni-led initiative at Cambridge Judge Business School, CABN has spent a decade fostering dialogue on Africa’s economic potential through conferences, speaker series, and professional networks. Additional confirmed speakers include MainOne CEO Funke Opeke, World Economic Forum Africa head Chido Munyati, and Sony Music Publishing’s Wale Davies.

The 2025 conference arrives as African nations increasingly assert their influence in global markets, despite challenges in scaling homegrown innovations. With a decade of convening power, CABN continues to serve as a bridge between emerging leaders and established institutions, reflecting a broader shift toward African-led solutions in international economic discourse.