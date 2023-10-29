Former GNA Regional Manager laid to rest 

The mortal remains of ‘Opanin’ John Osei-Frempong, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has been laid to rest at his hometown, Kuntenase, in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Having lived in Sunyani for more than four decades, his funeral rite, thanksgiving service and final funeral rite were all held in the Bono Regional capital.

In his working life, the late Opanin Osei-Frempong, began work as a pupil teacher after completing his secondary education at the Ghana Secondary School in Koforidua, Eastern Region and proceeded to the School of Social Work in Accra after which he joined the Department of Social Welfare and was posted to Sunyani.

His life as a social worker took him to many places in Ghana, including Akosombo and Tema.

The late Opanin Osei-Frempong was inspired by his elder brother, O.B Amankwaa’s journalistic and writing skills and decided to join the inky fraternity to tell the story of Ghana from a realistic perspective.

Consequently, he gained admission to the Ghana Institute of Journalism and on completion joined the GNA, where he covered the courts and worked as a sub-editor at the head office in Accra.

He was later assigned to the Sunyani office, where he developed his writing skills further under the guidance of Mr Owusu Ansah, another accomplished writer and wordsmith.

Throughout his career, Mr Osei-Frempong served in various towns, including Tema, Accra, Sunyani and Tamale, where he was appointed the GNA’s Regional Manager for the Northern and Upper Regions.

Eventually, he returned to the Sunyani office, retiring from active service in 1997, having achieved the highest position of Chief Editor within the Agency.

He also travelled extensively, studying in various academic and professional circles, and experienced diverse cultures in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, La Cote d’Ivoire (the Ivory Coast) and Burkina Faso to enrich his world outlook.

The late Opanin Osei-Frempong was married to the late Mrs Harriet Osei-Frempong, and they had seven children, three of whom have passed away.

In a sermon during the burial service, Reverend Jonathan Amankwah Oppong, the Second Minister at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral urged the public to prepare for a meaningful afterlife.

Rev. Oppong emphasised the need for not only Christians but everybody, irrespective of the individual’s religious affiliation to prepare for eternity to account before God, the creator of the universe “our stewardship on earth”.