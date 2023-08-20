Former GPHA Boss optimistic of winning Asuogyaman parliamentary seat 

Mr. Paul Asare Ansah, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has submitted his nomination forms hopeful of being elected the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Asuogyaman Constituency in the November 23 primaries.

His action adds a new dimension to the already intense battle for the seat, which has been dubbed: “The Final Push.”

He is in a tight race with Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the CEO, National Youth Authority, and Nana Abrokwa Asare, the Administrator, National Premix Fuel Secretariat.

Mr. Ansah had contested in the 2020 elections but lost in 145 polling stations to the incumbent National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko.

However, he vowed to capture the seat in 2024 after submitting his nomination forms to party executives at New Powmu in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Ansah told the media that poverty was high in the Asuogyaman District, with the youth having to move to urban cities like Tema and Accra, when they graduate from school, to hustle due to the lack of jobs.

He promised to work hard to bring on board better plans and policies to enhance the performance of the district in terms of job creation, improved systems of farming, and skills development for the youth.

“Although the district has been considered as one of the tourist centres in the country, all the roads here are in a bad state, hence, I will offer my expertise when given the nod to Parliament, to fix the dilapidated roads by bringing such issues to the attention of the requisite authorities and hold them accountable to the people,” Mr. Ansah said.

The Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, had better plans for the district, and it was the reason why he spent one billion US dollars to build a railway, port and harbour to create jobs for the Asuogyaman people, he said.

“Since I have experience in the maritime industry, I will make sure that the livelihoods of my people are better through this railway, port, and harbour, which will help a lot in job creation and reduction in unemployment rate.”

Mr. Ansah said the population of Asuogyaman district was over 1000 and called for it to be elevated to a municipal status to enhance development of the area.

He urged his supporters to refrain from acrimonious politics and insults and unite as one family to ensure victory for the NPP in 2024.