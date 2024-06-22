Former GPL Golden Boot Winner Hans Kwofie Dies in Tragic Accident

Hans Kwofie, a former top scorer of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), tragically passed away following a horrific accident in the Western Region of Ghana.

Reports indicate that the 35-year-old striker lost his life in a fatal accident in Dadwen, Western Region, which occurred suddenly and claimed his life on the spot.

The news of Hans Kwofie’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with fans and colleagues expressing profound condolences to his family. Hans Kwofie, who most recently played for Nepalese club Birgunj United FC until February 2024, leaves behind a legacy marked by his impactful career in Ghanaian football.

Throughout his career, Hans Kwofie showcased his talent and scoring prowess with notable clubs such as AshantiGold SC, Aduana Stars, Heart of Lions, Bechem United, and Legon Cities. His standout achievement came in 2017 when he clinched the Golden Boot award in the Ghana Premier League, having netted an impressive 17 goals.

As the football fraternity mourns the loss of a talented player, Hans Kwofie’s contributions to the sport and his memory will undoubtedly be remembered fondly by fans and teammates alike.