Former Greater Accra Regional Minister passes on

Ishmeal Ashitey former Greater Accra Regional Minister on Friday passed away at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

He was 68 years old until his demise and was married with four children.

Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan La, former Municipal Chief Executive of Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) who confirmed the death of late Ashitey to the Ghana News Agency in Tema stated that the news of his demise came as a surprise to him, the Family and the New Patriotic Party fraternity.

He explained that the Former Greater Accra Regional Minister returned from the United States of America a few days ago after some routine medical checkup.

Mr Annang La explained that the demise of late Ashitey would create a huge vacuum in the NPP which according to him would be difficult to fill.

He said “I am a product of some of the young politicians the late Ashitey mentored in Tema including; Mr Titus Glover, the former Tema East Member of Parliament saying that such a personality needed to be celebrated even in death”.

Mr Annang La hinted that the late Ashiety had over the years proven his worth in the NPP adding that his commitment and service to the party and the country was outstanding.

The late Ashitey’s brief profile available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicated that he was born on November 20th, 1954.

He is a product of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, where he obtained an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership.

Prior to his career in politics, Ashitey was a Mechanical Engineer.

Ashitey had served as the Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency in the second, third, and fourth Parliaments of the fourth of Ghana.

He served as the Greater Accra Regional Minister in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.