Former Guinea Defence Minister Sentenced for Corruption

A court in Guinea has sentenced Mohamed Diané, the former defence minister, to five years in prison for corruption, illicit enrichment, embezzlement, and money laundering.

Diané, who served under former President Alpha Condé from 2015 to 2021, was also fined US$58.5 million (£46 million).

Additionally, his bank accounts and properties in the capital, Conakry, and the eastern city of Kankan will be seized by the state, as their origin could not be justified.

Diané has been in detention since May 2022 when the military junta, which seized power later that year, began a widespread anti-corruption campaign. The junta, led by Gen. Mamady Doumbouya, made combating corruption a top priority upon taking power. This led to the establishment of an anti-corruption court and the prosecution of more than 180 individuals, including ex-ministers and other officials linked to the former government.

The junta’s actions have raised mixed reactions. While many Guineans initially supported the military’s intervention and its promises to fight corruption, there are growing concerns that the junta has stifled political opposition and dissent, particularly targeting former allies of the ousted President Condé. The junta has also faced criticism for delays in its transition to democratic elections, with no clear progress toward the promised elections or a referendum on a new constitution. This uncertainty has fueled further discontent, as the junta’s roadmap for a two-year transition period, which was initially set to end in 2024, has not been fulfilled.

In the midst of these developments, the junta has presented a draft constitution that could potentially allow Gen. Doumbouya to contest the presidency in the forthcoming elections, raising further questions about the future of Guinea’s political landscape.