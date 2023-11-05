Former Guinean military leader breaks jail

Authorities of Guinea’s justice department have revealed that Moussa Dadis Camara, a former leader of the Guinean military government, escaped from prison Saturday, according to local media reports.

According to the local media reports, around 5 a.m., local time, an unidentified group of armed individuals broke into a prison located in the Kaloum commune of Conakry, the capital of Guinea, in an attempt to set free three former Guinean military government members, including Moussa Dadis Camara, from the prison. Moussa Dadis Camara used to serve as the former president of the Guinean military government. All of the three successfully escaped from prison.

The Guinean transitional government’s military forces have sealed off the roads leading to the Kaloum commune, which also houses the Presidency of the Republic and republican institutions.

Moussa Dadis Camara launched a coup on Dec. 23, 2008, and became the leader of the military government. He lost power in January 2010 and went into exile abroad. He returned to Guinea in December 2021 and was subsequently accused of violently suppressing the protests that took place in Conakry on Sept. 28, 2009, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 people and more than 1,000 injuries. Moussa Dadis Camara, along with two other military officers, was detained in the prison in the Kaloum commune.