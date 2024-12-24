Former Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Attah Joins Port City FC

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has officially signed with Division One League side Port City FC.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper, who parted ways with Hearts of Oak last season due to limited playing time, has now secured a contract with the Kukurantumi-based club after training with them for several months.

Attah, a seasoned footballer, has previously played for clubs including Elmina Sharks and Hearts of Oak. He was also part of the Black Stars squad during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), further highlighting his experience at the national level.

Port City FC confirmed the signing on their official Facebook page, expressing excitement about Attah’s arrival: “SIGNED. We are glad to announce the signing of former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Attah to the Adonten family. He brings a wealth of experience to our goalkeeping department.”

Port City FC, currently competing in Zone 3 of the Division One League, is positioned 4th on the table with 17 points from 9 matches.