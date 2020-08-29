Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso on a two-year deal.

Esso joined the Dawu-based club two weeks after leaving Hearts.The Phobians failed to meet Esso’s demands following the expiration of his contract.

The Dawu base club beat off competition from Hearts’ fierce rivals Asante Kotoko for the signature of the player.

He joined Hearts of Oak in February 2018. He scored three goals in 14 games for Hearts in truncated 2019/20 season.

Esso was among Ghana’s best players at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.