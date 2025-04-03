Former IGP Dampare Absent from Key Police Leadership Meeting

Ghana’s immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, was notably absent from a high-profile meeting convened by his successor, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohunu, with former police chiefs to discuss reforms and operational strategies.

The gathering, held on April 2, 2025, aimed to leverage the expertise of retired leaders to enhance service effectiveness, but Dampare’s absence sparked questions despite confirmed invitations.

Sources at the Police Headquarters confirmed to MyNewsGh that Dampare, who was removed from office weeks earlier, had been invited but did not attend. No official explanation was provided for his no-show. The meeting included former IGPs such as David Asante Apeatu, Elizabeth Mills-Robertson, Nana Owusu Nsiah, and James Oppong-Boanuh, among others, who deliberated on personnel welfare, crime reduction, stakeholder collaboration, and ongoing institutional reforms.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service described the session as part of efforts to “strengthen collaboration” between current and past leadership, emphasizing shared commitment to “growth and development.” Attendees endorsed plans for regular engagements to address systemic challenges and bolster national security.

Dampare’s absence, however, drew public attention amid lingering scrutiny over his abrupt exit from the role. Analysts speculate whether the omission signals broader tensions within the service’s leadership transition. The former IGP has yet to comment on the matter.

The meeting concluded with pledges to sustain dialogue, though unresolved questions over Dampare’s participation underscore the delicate balance of institutional continuity and reform in Ghana’s law enforcement hierarchy.