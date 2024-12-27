Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Dies at 92

Manmohan Singh, the former Indian Prime Minister renowned for his role in liberalizing the country’s economy and steering it through pivotal political and economic transformations, has passed away at the age of 92.

He died following a sudden health deterioration on December 26, 2024, after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi due to a loss of consciousness. The hospital cited age-related medical conditions in its statement.

Singh, a trained economist, was one of the longest-serving leaders in India, having governed from 2004 to 2014. Known for his mild-mannered demeanor and personal integrity, Singh was a figure of significant respect in Indian politics and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the nation’s collective sorrow, praising Singh as one of India’s most distinguished leaders.

Born in what is now Pakistan, Singh rose from humble beginnings. He studied under challenging circumstances, often by candlelight, and earned degrees from Cambridge University and Oxford, where he completed a doctoral thesis on free trade and export policies. His early career as an economist and his tenure as the governor of India’s central bank positioned him as a leading figure in the country’s financial sector.

Singh’s political career took off unexpectedly in 1991 when he was appointed as India’s finance minister. He played a central role in rescuing the country’s economy from a balance of payments crisis, implementing major economic reforms that deregulated industries and opened India’s doors to the global market. His efforts during this period have had a lasting impact on India’s economic trajectory.

Despite his significant achievements, Singh’s ascent to the prime ministership in 2004 was marked by political maneuvering. Sonia Gandhi, leader of the Congress Party, tapped Singh for the role after their unexpected electoral victory, concerned that her foreign-born background would be used against her by opponents in a country sensitive to such issues. As prime minister, Singh’s tenure was defined by robust economic growth, the expansion of welfare programs for the rural poor, and a landmark nuclear deal with the United States in 2008 that transformed India’s global standing.

Singh’s second term as prime minister was marked by increasing internal political challenges, as his efforts to further open up the economy were often stymied by political rivalries and the demands of coalition partners. He chose to maintain a low profile after stepping down in 2014, reflecting his technocratic approach to governance.

Manmohan Singh leaves behind a legacy as a transformative figure in India’s political and economic landscape, deeply respected for his intellectual rigor and commitment to the country’s advancement. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics, as the nation reflects on his profound contributions to its development.