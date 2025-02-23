Former Infrastructure Chief Arrested in US$2 Million Sky Train Scandal

Ghana’s National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has detained Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), over his alleged involvement in the stalled $3 billion Accra Sky Train project.

The arrest, confirmed by security sources on February 23, 2025, centers on accusations that Ameyaw-Akumfi authorized a controversial $2 million payment to Africa Investor Holdings, the South African-linked firm behind the ill-fated initiative, without completed feasibility studies or guarantees of repayment.

The Sky Train project, unveiled in 2017 as a flagship urban transit solution by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, aimed to construct an elevated rail network across Accra. However, the deal quickly unraveled amid allegations of financial recklessness.

A 2021 Auditor-General’s report revealed that the Ai Sky Train Consortium Holdings—a Mauritius-based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created for the project—operated without the necessary licenses, rendering the state’s $2 million disbursement a “net liability.” Critics, including opposition lawmakers, have long demanded accountability for the premature release of funds.

“Why did the government push for a South African investor to set up an SPV in Mauritius, then pay $2 million before even assessing the project’s viability?” questioned Adaklu MP Kwame Agbodza during a 2023 parliamentary session. The Minority in Parliament has repeatedly framed the payment as symptomatic of broader governance failures, alleging that politically connected officials bypassed due diligence to fast-track the deal.

Ameyaw-Akumfi’s detention marks the latest escalation in probes into financial mismanagement at GIIF, a state entity tasked with funding critical infrastructure. While the NIB describes his arrest as routine, critics argue it underscores a pattern of high-cost, low-return projects that have plagued Ghana’s infrastructure agenda. The Sky Train, once touted as a transformative investment, never moved beyond preliminary designs, leaving taxpayers to absorb the loss.

The case also reignites debate over accountability in Ghana’s infrastructure governance. Despite the Auditor-General’s stark warnings in 2021, no officials faced consequences until now—a delay opposition figures attribute to systemic impunity. Ameyaw-Akumfi’s legal team is contesting the detention, though sources suggest investigations could widen to include other GIIF officials.

Analysts warn the scandal risks further eroding public trust in large-scale projects. “The Sky Train epitomizes how grand visions collapse without transparency,” said Accra-based governance expert Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey. “When feasibility studies become an afterthought and political haste overrules prudence, Ghana loses twice: financially and in credibility.”

As the probe unfolds, questions linger over whether this arrest signals a genuine crackdown on graft or merely political theater. For Ghanaians, the botched Sky Train remains a costly reminder of promises derailed by mismanagement—and a test of whether accountability will ever catch up to ambition.