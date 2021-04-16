(dpa) – Former South Korean interior minister Kim Boo Kyum is to become the country’s new prime minister, the presidential office in Seoul announced on Friday.

President Moon Jae In nominated Kim for the office as part of a cabinet reshuffle. A change of head of government in the middle of the legislative period is not uncommon in South Korea.

Kim is slated to succeed Chung Sye Kyun, who has offered to resign.

South Korean media reported that Chung wanted to run for president, the office with the highest decision-making power in South Korea.

The next presidential election is planned for March 2022. The left-liberal Moon cannot be re-elected after his five-year term in office.

