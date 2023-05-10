Former Kintampo South NDC MP appeals for re-election

Ms. Felicia Adjei, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) former Member of Parliament for Kintampo South has appealed to delegates to give her the nod in the Party’s upcoming primaries for her re-election.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Jema, the constituency capital in the Bono East Region she said with her youth-led development agenda, she would come out with initiatives that would move the youth away from reckless lifestyles and provide them with economic empowerment training to establish small scale businesses to generate incomes to fend for themselves and dependents.

“The youth is a driving force for community development and thus I am committed to empower them through provision of quality entrepreneurial skills and promotion of agriculture for job and wealth creation to become financially independent to contribute meaningfully for the socio-economic progress of the constituency”, Ms. Adjei emphasised.

The parliamentary aspirant expressed worry about the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the area and called for immediate attention of stakeholders, particularly parents and teachers, traditional authorities and religious bodies to step in with preventive measures to save the future mothers and leaders from destroying their lives with early and unprepared child births.

Ms. Adjei was the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area between 2017 and 2020 but lost the seat to Mr Alexander Gyan of the New Patriotic Party in the Election 2020.