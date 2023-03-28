Former Kotoko Fitness Coach Donates Sports Equipment To Tsito Senior High Technical School

Former fitness coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Leonard Akoto also known as Mr Fitness has donated sports equipment to his former school Tsito Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region.

The former sports captain of the school donated the items ahead of the school’s homecoming.

“I was once a sports captain of the school in 2005 so I decided to donate the sports equipment to the school ahead of the homecoming which will start from the 31st of March to April 2, 2023”.

The items donated by Mr Akoto are as follows: cones, sports squad speed hurdles, sports agility ladders, footballs, volleyballs and handballs.

The donation was done at the forecourt of the school on the 27th of March,2023.

Mr Akoto furthermore called on the Old Students to grace the homecoming to make it an outstanding one.

About the Tsito Secondary Technical School Homecoming

The Tsito Secondary Technical School Old Students Association will host this annual event from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023, in honour of its alumni.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Quality Education and Infrastructural Development: The Role of Old Students,” highlights the significant impact alumni have on shaping the future of their alma mater. In light of the challenges facing the school’s infrastructure and resources, this theme serves as a reminder of the critical role alumni play in securing a bright future for the school.