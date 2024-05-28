Former Kotoko Goalkeeper Contemplates Departure from ASAS of Djibouti

Kwame Baah, former goalie of the national under-23 team, Black Meteors has said he will quit his present club, ASAS of Djibouri Telecom, when his contract expires on May 30, 2024.

Goalkeeper Baah, who had spent just three and half months in ASAS played nine games, won five, lost one and drew three.

He helped the club to place second in the 2023/24 in Djibouti Telecom League.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the former Kotoko goalie said that he would not extend his contract with ASAS, following his decision to weight other options available to him.

He said, “at the moment there is nothing concrete, but the most important thing for me is to be in good shape and be ready for a move as and when it happens”.

The 26-year-old goalie moved to the Ethiopia Premier League outfit, Adama City FC, on a free transfer after leaving Asante Kotoko SC When his contract expired in 2022.