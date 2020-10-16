Former Librarian National Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Jerome George Korkoya has been sighted using states the power to dupe and illegally acquired land belonging to one professor Bestman Larmena a Liberian based in the States.

Evidence sighted by this news portal indicates that Mr. Korkoya who was the former National Electoral Commissioner uses his influence and power to illegitimately seized the two acres of land belonging to Professor Bestman Larmena.

According to Professor Larmena, the said land was purchased by his family in 2010 adding that in 2016 he decided to build on the family land located in the suburb of Marshall City, Margibi County.

However, traces of Documents of the land found at the Lands land Commissions in Liberia indicated that the said parcel of land belongs to the family of Professor Bestman which the guarantor also testifies that the land does not belong to Mr. Korkoya.

According to him Mr. Jerome George Korkoya having realized he could not just take someone property by the mere acquisition of the property he decided to go on the land of which an ongoing project has commenced to demolished an already existing structure near completion.

The case which was pending ruling at Liberian court, since 2018 and no pronouncement has been made.

The said property on the land purported to have been destroyed worth $250,000.

Professor Bestman Larmena is a Liberian man who lived in America for the last 20 years. He migrated to the United States as a refugee from Buduburam refugee camp, Ghana.

Source: Abdul- Hanan