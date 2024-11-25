Monday, November 25, 2024
    Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Defends Vice President Bawumia Against Criticism

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, former Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, has responded to growing criticisms surrounding Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s handling of economic and governance promises, defending him against accusations of dishonesty.

    Speaking in an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, Mr. Bonsu acknowledged the public’s concerns about unfulfilled promises, but emphasized that Dr. Bawumia should not be solely blamed for the administration’s struggles. He pointed to external challenges, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts, which have disrupted economies worldwide.

    “It’s unfair to hold Dr. Bawumia solely responsible for the challenges we’ve faced,” Mr. Bonsu said. “Unprecedented circumstances, including the global pandemic and the international conflicts, affected us all.”

    He went on to explain how the pandemic reshaped priorities globally, forcing Ghana to adjust its development plans and delay key projects. “The pandemic changed everything,” he stated. “Like many other countries, we had to shift our focus, which impacted the pace of our development projects.”

    Mr. Bonsu also addressed the indirect effects of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, particularly its impact on Ghana’s economy. He explained that disruptions in key supply chains, notably the import of iron rods from Ukraine, have contributed to rising prices and inflation, especially in construction and other industries.

    Despite these challenges, Mr. Bonsu expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to fulfill his promises as the NPP’s presidential candidate. “Dr. Bawumia is not bound by the same limitations as before,” he affirmed. “He now has the skills and freedom to deliver on his commitments. I have full faith in his credibility.”

    Previous article
    NPP General Secretary Assures Ghanaians of Peaceful 2024 Elections, Urges Unity
    Next article
    Roman Fada Opens Up About Disqualification and Political Schemes Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

