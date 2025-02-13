Former MCE Accuses Mahama’s Government of Leadership Failure Amid Post-Election Turmoil

Former Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Alidu Seidu has launched a scathing critique of John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, arguing that recent disarray within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following its electoral victory exposes the party’s inability to govern effectively.

In an interview with Oyerepa TV/Radio, Seidu, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Asawase, dismissed the NDC’s win as a product of voter complacency within his own party rather than a mandate for competent governance.

“The confusion we are witnessing in the NDC after their electoral success confirms one thing: they have no tangible solutions for Ghana’s challenges,” Seidu asserted. He pointed to reported chaos during the transition period as evidence of systemic disorganization, claiming the NDC’s governance flaws were “evident from day one.”

Seidu, a vocal NPP figure, attributed the NDC’s victory to low voter turnout among NPP supporters rather than public confidence in Mahama’s agenda. “Our loss stemmed from apathy within our ranks, not the NDC’s merit. Now, Ghanaians are seeing the consequences of that lapse,” he said, suggesting the NDC’s post-election struggles validate concerns about its preparedness.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions as the NDC transitions into governance. Critics like Seidu argue that internal party discord—including reported disagreements over appointments and policy priorities—reflects broader leadership deficiencies. Supporters of the Mahama administration, however, view such critiques as premature, emphasizing the complexities of post-election governance and the need for time to implement reforms.

Political analysts note that Seidu’s comments underscore deeper frustrations within the NPP, which faces internal reckoning after its unexpected defeat. The NDC, meanwhile, has yet to formally address the allegations, though its leadership has previously dismissed similar criticism as partisan rhetoric.

As Ghana navigates this contentious political climate, the Mahama administration’s ability to unify its ranks and deliver on campaign promises will likely determine whether accusations of disarray gain traction with the public. For now, Seidu’s broadside highlights the high stakes of Ghana’s political arena, where post-election transitions often serve as battlegrounds for credibility—and where opponents stand ready to capitalize on any perceived misstep.