Former MD for ECG Tours Some EC Registration Centers In Ashanti

The former managing director of the Electricity Company Of Ghana Mr. Kwame Agyeman- Budu tours some voting registration centers in the Ashanti Region , some of the centers include Ejisu,Asante Akyem central,Asante Akyem South e.t.c Mr. Agyeman Budu said his reason was to assess the registration process and see how far things are going .

During the tour the EC director of Asante Akyem North Mr Francis Ohene Komfa said so far they are set to reach their target as they are able to register an average of 150 eligible voters with no issues of misunderstanding so far

Mr Agyeman Budu stated in his observation that he’s very impressed with how political parties have worked together to help smooth running of we exercise and also congratulated the youth for their comportment in the registration

Mr Kwame Agyeman -Budu

Mr. Agyeman Budu ceased the opportunity to admonished the youth who were yet to register to participate in the exercise since that is one of the ways they can make their voices known as good citizens.